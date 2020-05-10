Williamsport -- The Department of Motor Vehicles and Driving-Tests.org have partnered with the James V. Brown Library to offer free online Pennsylvania Driver's Permit practice tests through the JVB website. The questions on the practice tests are similar or sometimes even identical to the ones on the real test.

To access the tests, select "online resources" on the JVB website. There are tests available for cars, motorcycles, and commercial (CDL) drivers, along with handbooks and refresher tests. The practice exams can be taken as many times as needed, and there are multiple versions of each test that vary from 20 to 150 questions.

For additional help, the practice tests offer hints, immediate feedback, and detailed explanations of answers.

No library card number or personal information is needed. This resource also is great for anyone looking to brush up on Pennsylvania’s traffic laws. A helpful FAQ section addresses questions residents might have about visiting their local DMV, such as how to renew your license, those who are new to Pennsylvania, and documents need to apply for a license.