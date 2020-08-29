Williamsport -- Is your child prepared for the academic year? Libraries across Pennsylvania are here to help grow children's school readiness with social, cognitive, and emotional skill preparation. One example of these services is James V. Brown Library's year-round story times and early literacy programs to help preschoolers transition into a school environment.

The Brown Library’s children’s department can recommend titles to help deal with first-day jitters for elementary school students and moving up to middle school books for older children.

Beginning this week, the Youth Services Department has created “Ready Confetti,” “Jitter Glitter,” and “Worry Doll” Take and Make kits that children can create at home to help ease back-to-school anxieties. The kits are available at the Holds Pickup area at the Market Street entrance of the Children’s Wing. Poems and book recommendations to accompany the kits will also be shared on the library’s Facebook page.

Starting in September, the library also has new “Read Around the Alphabet” book bags that include books featuring authors, illustrators, and titles using all 26 letters of the alphabet. A free book is enclosed in each book bag while supplies last.

The Brown Library’s digital databases can foster early literacy through online storybooks on Hoopla, OverDrive and TumbleBooks, all free with a library card. The TumbleBooks library includes audiobooks, books for older elementary students, and math ebooks for those in grades K-6.

Families can find free online help across the grade levels and subject areas with POWER Library, including the free “chat with a librarian” function that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. POWER Library has resources for children and teens, including the Gale in Context Elementary database, which includes information about animals, geography, plants, sports, literature, and more.