Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library is expanding its e-book collection with access to no hold, no wait titles.

The library uses the Libby app and Overdrive as book borrowing options. To avoid hold queues, select titles, certain ebooks and audiobooks will now be available for simultaneous online access through OverDrive and Libby—no holds, no waits!

These ebooks and audiobooks are part of the Everyone Reads movement, which is designed to promote literacy and showcase why so many people love reading.

Everyone Reads shares stories from authors and celebrities that explain what made them fall in love with reading, what reading means to them, and why they continue to read. These are stories about the importance of books, the worlds reading can take us to, and what it means to us.

These specially curated titles are perfect for digital book clubs, community reading events, and student reading programs because an unlimited number of users can access them simultaneously.

The Everyone Reads adult collection features more than 230 ebooks and audiobooks, including Wonder Boys by Michael Chabon, The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe, You Can Run by Rebecca Zanetti, The Spanish Daughter by Lorena Hughes, and A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley.

The Everyone Reads Kids & Teens collection features more than 250 ebooks and audiobooks from a variety of publishers. They will be available through Sept. 2024.

This Everyone Reads Social and Emotional Learning Collection includes over 50 simultaneous use ebooks and audiobooks with fiction and nonfiction content for youth engagement that are available until June 30, 2023.

The package also includes access to a Duke Classics Literature program for all ages, in which patrons can enjoy the Everyone Reads classic collection of ebooks and a selection of audiobooks including works of Shakespeare, Jane Austen, and more.

