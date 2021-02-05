Williamsport, Pa. – Black History Month, also known as African American History Month, grew from "Negro History Week," instated by Carter G. Woodson in 1925. The week-long event was extremely popular, and in 1976 Gerald Ford extended the celebration to the whole month of February.

To promote multicultural education, the James V. Brown Library’s youth services staff has created a special Valentine’s Around the World “Cultural Connections” kit that includes ways other cultures celebrate the holiday. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last in the children’s library starting February 8. Please limit the kits to one per family.

As Morgan Freeman said, “Black history is American history.” During this month, let’s spend time recognizing the contributions that Black Americans have made to our nation. Have you read anything by a Black author recently? Listened to music performed by a Black entertainer? Investigated and learned more about Black inventors, politicians, activists, artists?

This month, try to expand your horizons beyond the familiar and reach for something new. As always, Library staff are here for suggestions and resources.