Williamsport, Pa. - There is almost never a dull moment at Williamsport's historical library downtown.

The James V. Brown Library is celebrating all young people who participated in their summer learning program, in the form of a Scholastic Book Fair finale, which is slated for Aug. 5 through 7.

Children who complete their reading log and missions through the ReadSquared app will receive a voucher, which is good for a free book at the library’s Scholastic Book Fair. The library also says a "sweet treat" will be given.

For the younger ones who did not complete their reading log, but still would like to celebrate, may still purchase books.

Children’s books will be in the first-floor programming rooms.

Tween/teen/YA books will be in the third-floor in the Lowry Room. There will be additional fun games, prizes throughout the event.

The Scholastic Book Fair hours are:

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thurs., Aug 5

  • 1-8 p.m. Fri (Kids First Friday), Aug. 6

  • 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sat., Aug 7

The event is one of many which have been sponsored by the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.


