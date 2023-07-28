Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library is wrapping up a summer full of programs with a series of activities and giveaways for area children.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 1 to 6 p.m., the library will have a series of activities and giveaways. These include:

A spinning prize wheel

Step on a local bus from River Valley Transit

Get your face painted or get a balloon animal

Enjoy a free water ice from Aaron’s Water Ice

Baseball-themed scavenger hunt with prizes

Children who bring back their puzzle sheet (available at any help desk) will receive a free book and a coupon for a free children’s book at the Friends of the Library’s Bookstore on the third floor of the Welch Wing.

Completed puzzles will be accepted at the Youth Services Help Desk from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8.

Kids aren't having all the fun! Adults who turn in their puzzle sheet will get a free lunch coupon from Old School Pizza, a 50% off coupon from the Friends of the Library bookstore, and a raffle ticket for a chance at a larger prize. Images of the prizes are on display in the main circulation area.

