Williamsport -- Early learning opportunities for children are available through local libraries, offering opportunities to improve communication with other children, expand language skills, or simply enjoy a fun, social activity.

The James V. Brown Library regularly offers fun and educational programming for students of all ages. Having access to educational play – like the programs offered at the library – provides students with opportunities to learn language, science, math, technology and more.

Jan. 4 – Kindness Club, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 – Baby Café, 3 p.m.

Jan. 7 – Grandparents Storytime, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 12 – Baby Rhyme Time, 3 p.m.

Jan. 12 – Tween Story Share, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13 – After School Tween/Teen Tinkering Kits, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 and 28 – Move and Groove, 3 p.m.

Jan. 17 and 31 – Teen Fandom Night, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 18 and 25 – Preschool Storytime at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Jan. 18 – Family Dance Party, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 – Baby Rhyme Time, 2:15 p.m.

Jan. 19-22 – Cat Tales, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 and 27 – Toddler Tales, 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Jan. 21 – Little Red Hen Bread Baking Club, 10 a.m.

Jan. 25 – Registration opens for 6-week Mandarin language lessons for kids program, which begins Feb. 8.

Jan. 26 – Baby Pat-A-Cake play group, 10:15 a.m.

All programming is accessible via the online calendar at calendar.jvbrown.edu or by clicking on “Programming” at www.jvbrown.edu for a breakdown by ages and grade levels.

Children who are actively engaged in learning grow into engaged citizens. The library supports the PA Forward statewide initiative, which believes that when Pennsylvania residents improve their command of five types of literacy – basic, information, civic and social, health and financial – they can achieve greater success as students, parents, employees, consumers, as citizens.

Libraries are community centers of information, technology and learning that will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all citizens.

Registration is suggested for in-person programs because of supply limitations. Registration is available at calendar.jvbrown.edu or by calling (570) 326-0536.



