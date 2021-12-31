Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library has partnered with NeuLingo to offer free virtual Mandarin classes for families. The classes are conducted in an online environment by native-speaking teachers who make Chinese interactive and engaging for children.

Themed activities will teach kids about Chinese language and culture while exploring illustrious cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Xi'an in both modern and ancient contexts.

Participants will also virtually experience the ways that people celebrate traditional festivals in China like Chinese New Year and the Dragon Boat Festival. Guardians are encouraged to watch children's faces light up as they uncover the stories behind these festivals and cities! Most importantly, kids will have the chance to engage in Chinese learning and socialize with other children in our community.

China has a rich history as Chinese culture is one of the world’s oldest cultures. Now children in our community can learn about a culture that originated thousands of years ago from the comfort of their own home.

This six-week program is open to families with children ages 6-12. Each lesson will be taught by a native Mandarin speaker and includes games, interactive activities, and cultural activities.

Registration is required for the Zoom link and may be made at online at calendar.jvbrown.edu. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 and classes begin on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Attendance at all six sessions is preferred. If the class is full, please add your name to the wait list. Families on the wait list will be given first priority the next time the class is offered.



