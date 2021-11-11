Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library is celebrating November as National Family Literacy Month, an observance that emphasizes the importance that literacy programs play in empowering families. The event is organized each November by the National Center for Families Learning.

If you're not sure how to get started, visit your local library! You can also read for yourself or your children (if applicable) or attend an online or in-person book club to talk about popular books.

Celebrate family literacy by taking some time out of your day to read that book you have been itching to read. Don’t have a book? Then come on over to your local public library and a friendly librarian will help you find the right book for you!

Stop by the JVB children’s area to check out an animal-themed book bundle in the “Book Petting Zoo” wall. Each bundle contains several books about an animal and includes a free copy of “Cock-A-Doodle Dance” by Christine Tricarico and illustrated by Rich Deas for the child’s home library.

Or, check out the incredible book-related content on the James V. Brown Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. There, you will find activities and book recommendations from the staff.

Children’s first teachers are their parents. By reading to our children, we help prepare them to be reader’s themselves. This also correlates to a higher number of words learned before kindergarten and higher grades. Come by your local library and meet with our children’s librarian who would be more than happy to send you home with some books to read with your child.

Family literacy plays an important role in the lives of children as it can lead to a higher number of words learned and used. It can also develop a love of reading that can last years or even a lifetime.

For children, the first teachers and role models that they have are their parents. Parents can celebrate National Family Literacy Month by reading a book to their child, reading a book to educate themselves, or reading a book that interests them. By reading more as an adult, you are more likely to use more words around your children and model the behavior of reading.



