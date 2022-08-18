Williamsport, Pa. — The first day of school is coming! Is your child ready for the academic year? Libraries across Pennsylvania are ready to help students with school readiness, social, cognitive, and emotional skills.

Developing a passion for reading is crucial according to Jim Trelease, author of the best-seller The Read-Aloud Handbook. “Students who read the most read the best, achieve the most, and stay in school the longest. Conversely, those who don’t read much cannot get better at it.”

Reading aloud is, according to the landmark 1985 report “Becoming a Nation of Readers,” “the single most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success in reading.”

The James V. Brown Library is ready to help. The Library offers year-round story times for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age students. Programs for all ages are featured at calendar.jvbrown.edu, where you can filter and sort by age.

This year, the library has added some new programs designed for homeschool families. These include Girls Who Code, a program for students in grades three through five; Dungeons and Dragons and Teen Fandom Night; K-2 Kindness Club; A Pawsitive Reading Experience with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs; and Family Digital Arts Camp with Box of Light.

The Brown Library’s children’s department can also recommend titles to help deal with first-day jitters for elementary school students and moving up to middle school books for older children.

The Library’s digital databases can help foster early literacy through online storybooks on Hoopla and Libby, all free to use with a library card.

Families can find free online help across different grade levels and subject areas with POWER Library, including the free “chat with a librarian” function that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. POWER Library has resources for children and teens, including the Gale in Context Elementary database, which includes information about animals, geography, plants, sports, literature, and more.

“Using our digital databases develops critical thinking skills important to school academic success and literacy skills vital for a love of lifelong reading,” Children’s Librarian Nina White explains.

