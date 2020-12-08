Selinsgrove, Pa. – A grant from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is again funding the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Susquehanna University.

VITA helps low- to moderate-income individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly, and limited-English speakers file their taxes each year.

Accounting majors in the Sigmund Weis School of Business volunteer their services through the local administering agency, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency. The hands-on opportunity lets students get career-specific experience working with a variety of individuals who fall under various income and tax brackets.

The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency was awarded a $25,000 grant from the IRS to fund the program. According to Emily Mrusko, community impact director, the funding will go toward staff support, equipment such as mobile scanners/laptops, and a DocuSign account, all with the intention of limiting or eliminating customer/volunteer contact as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This experience is directly relevant to students’ profession — to use their tax and accounting knowledge to help real clients,” said Richard O. Davis, professor of accounting. “We are pleased that the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency has received this funding to continue the program and to keep our students safe while they volunteer.”