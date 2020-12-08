calculator stock photo
Pexels Stock Photo

Selinsgrove, Pa. – A grant from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is again funding the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Susquehanna University.

VITA helps low- to moderate-income individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly, and limited-English speakers file their taxes each year.

Accounting majors in the Sigmund Weis School of Business volunteer their services through the local administering agency, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency. The hands-on opportunity lets students get career-specific experience working with a variety of individuals who fall under various income and tax brackets.

The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency was awarded a $25,000 grant from the IRS to fund the program. According to Emily Mrusko, community impact director, the funding will go toward staff support, equipment such as mobile scanners/laptops, and a DocuSign account, all with the intention of limiting or eliminating customer/volunteer contact as a safety measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This experience is directly relevant to students’ profession — to use their tax and accounting knowledge to help real clients,” said Richard O. Davis, professor of accounting. “We are pleased that the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency has received this funding to continue the program and to keep our students safe while they volunteer.”

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.