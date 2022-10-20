Harrisburg, Pa. — The Office of the Pennsylvania Auditor General has launched a new program to connect college students with internships and employment.

"Intern to Hire" is a program intended to give college student paid internship opportunities leading to full-time employment with the Department of the Auditor General after graduation.

To participate, students must be enrolled in an accredited college or university as a full-time undergraduate student and be in a declared bachelor’s degree program with a focus on accounting, information technology, or another related field. Students must have successfully completed at least 60 college credits.

“This new program is an exciting step in the right direction to keep our young talent living and working in Pennsylvania after they graduate college,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We are giving students real world experiences and paychecks that will lead directly to a rewarding career with our department. When they don their cap and gown at graduation, they will know their future is secure with a great job, great benefits and the opportunity to make Pennsylvania stronger.”

After being accepted as an intern, students must complete 900 hours of work during the school year or within three months of graduation in order to qualify for full-time employment. Hours can be earned over the course of two years, part-time during the school year, or over holiday breaks. The student must also receive satisfactory remarks in their final Employee Performance Review, graduate with a bachelor's degree that includes 12 accounting or IT credits, and meet Pennsylvania residency requirements for employment.

Over the last year, the Auditor General has visited PASSHE universities across the state to recruit students for open positions and internships. Over half of the department's interns from 2021 - 2022 came from a PASSHE university.

“The State System is proud to work with the Auditor General to open doors of opportunity for our students and to provide the pipeline of talent Pennsylvania needs,” said PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein. “This is another example of the State System partnering with the public and private sectors to strengthen the workforce and ensure our students get the education and short-term job training needed for jobs in high demand.”

The Auditor General has hosted the three campuses of Commonwealth University (formerly Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven Universities), Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and PennWest California. He had also visited all the state-related schools including Penn State University, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University, and Lincoln University. He has plans to visit East Stroudsburg University, Kutztown University, PennWest Edinboro, and PennWest Clarion later this fall.

