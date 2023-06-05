Wellsboro, Pa. — Licensed practical nurses are always in demand at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations. For those interested in obtaining licensure, Penn College at Wellsboro will host two information sessions about education requirements, financial aid, upcoming classes, and more.

Information sessions will be held on June 22 and July 6. Sessions will be held at Penn College Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will also be connected to the Potter County Education Council via Zoom.

Lauren M. Scheetz, assistant director of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next full-time practical nursing class is scheduled to begin Sept. 11, 2023, with a graduation date of Sept. 10, 2024.

A part-time, evening/weekend program – beginning June 8, 2023, and graduating on March 25, 2025 – is also available.

A passing score on the Test of Essential Academic Skills is required to enter the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office.

Classes for the practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities. Potter County students in the full-time class join from the Education Council in Coudersport with clinical experiences at UPMC Cole and Sweden Valley Manor.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurses are available.

This is a clock-hour program, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport. Among financial aid options, students are potentially eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans, and PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) awards.

For more detailed information and to register, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.

