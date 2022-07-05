Williamsport, Pa. — A Pennsylvania College of Technology professor has been honored for his longtime service and contributions in health information.

The Pennsylvania Health Information Management Association recently honored Daniel K. Christopher, assistant professor of business administration/health information at Pennsylvania College of Technology, with its 2022 Distinguished Member Award.

Each year, the association honors one outstanding member for loyal service to PHIMA and contributions to the profession.

Christopher has more than 40 years of experience in the field of health information, beginning in 1979 when he became director of medical records for Wernersville State Hospital. He also served as director of medical records at J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon and Mercy Hospital in Altoona before being named controller at Mercy. At Lock Haven Hospital, he served as a health information consultant.

He began his work in education in 1992 as director of the health information technology program at South Hills School of Business and Technology before joining the faculty at Penn College, where he has taught since 1999.

He has served various roles in the Pennsylvania Health Information Management Association and is a former president of the Central Pennsylvania Health Information Management Association. He was a member of the American Health Information Management Association’s House of Delegates and has presented workshops for hospitals on medical records, confidentiality and medical terminology, and served as a consultant for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Christopher holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Pittsburgh, a bachelor’s degree in health records administration (with a minor in biology) from York College of Pennsylvania, and is a registered health information administrator through the American Health Information Management Association.

Christopher is also a part-time licensed local pastor in the United Methodist Church, serving the Nittany Sugar Valley Charge.

