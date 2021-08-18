Mifflinburg -- The Herr Memorial Library is set to offer free computer education classes in late August thanks to a state grant intended to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce. The library received a $40,000 Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant in July in collaboration with the Union County Housing Authority.

The Future Starts Here Program will provide stable internet access and quality digital literacy and fundamental classes that will assist individuals in Union County to improve their basic technological skills and enhance their employment opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for people in our county to get free training that will help develop the skills necessary to succeed in a society that is technologically dependent,” said Corrie Post, library director.

Sharon Leon, Deputy Executive Director at the Union County Housing Authority, said, “Individuals living outside of the Lewisburg area have faced challenges due to a lack of places in other parts of the county to find assistance in job search, computer access and training programs. Our partnership with the Herr Library is an effort to meet those needs and be a technological hub for the community.”

Digital and Financial Literacy Classes start Mon., Aug. 23 and run through the middle of December. Class times are Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with more classes to be added. Computers are always available for general use during library hours.

Trained instructors Cindy Showalter and Chris Liek will cover a range of topics including financial management, basic computer programs like Google Suite, and more.

Anyone interested in taking classes may sign up on the library’s program calendar, or in person at the library, 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. For more information call the library at (570) 966-0831.