Lewisburg -- Explore all things fairytale, fantasy, and myth! "Imagine Your Story" is the theme for this year’s summer quest program.

Summer quest programs encourage children, teens, and adults to read and explore throughout the summer, and this year, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and West End Library in Laurelton are taking part.

The reading program, running from June 1 to August 8, will feature fun and educational virtual events for all ages. Visit each library’s facebook page for story times, S.T.E.A.M. challenges, take-and-make crafts, outdoor activities, and more:

How it works

Starting on June 1, register online or call the library to receive a stamp card. Participants can mark their cards after borrowing physical or electronic materials and attending virtual library programs. When 5 spaces have been marked, the reader receives a free book and the chance to earn more books. Special days will be designated at the library each month to turn in your card and receive a book.

All programs are free of charge.

Visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/SummerQuest2020 to register for a stamp card or call Herr Memorial Library (570) 966-0831, the Public Library for Union County at (570) 523-1172, or West End Library at (570) 922-4773.

This year's Union County Summer Quest is possible thanks to the support of Fulton Financial Advisors at Fulton Bank.