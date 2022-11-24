Lock Haven, Pa. — Throughout October, the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University hosted its annual Hunger Bowl competition. During the event, student clubs and organizations collect non-perishable items to donate to nearby food banks. This year, faculty and staff also joined the competition.

A total of 3,715 food items were donated by 16 clubs and organizations and 810 faculty and staff groups—more than 1,330 items over last year's donation total. Donations benefited the Haven Cupboard campus food pantry.

Smith Hall came in first place with 791 items donated. They were awarded a $100 donation from Student Auxiliary Services into their club account, a certificate, and the honor of signing the Hunger Bowl trophy donated and handmade by Vance McCoy, LHU professor.

The "No Limits" team from the Stevenson Library came in first place for faculty and staff with 810 items donated and will enjoy lunch on President Bashar Hanna at a restaurant of their choosing.

"Lock Haven's Hunger Bowl epitomizes the spirit of giving and is a wonderful way for our students, faculty, and staff to serve the local community. Congratulations and thank you to the winning teams and all who participated for their generosity," said Bashar W. Hanna, president.

In early November, the LHU men's soccer team volunteered to deliver the items to the Cupboard.

