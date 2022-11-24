hunger bowl students 2022

The Hunger Bowl student group winners, Smith Hall.

 Commonwealth University

Lock Haven, Pa. — Throughout October, the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University hosted its annual Hunger Bowl competition. During the event, student clubs and organizations collect non-perishable items to donate to nearby food banks. This year, faculty and staff also joined the competition.

A total of 3,715 food items were donated by 16 clubs and organizations and 810 faculty and staff groups—more than 1,330 items over last year's donation total. Donations benefited the Haven Cupboard campus food pantry.

Smith Hall came in first place with 791 items donated. They were awarded a $100 donation from Student Auxiliary Services into their club account, a certificate, and the honor of signing the Hunger Bowl trophy donated and handmade by Vance McCoy, LHU professor.

stevenson library hunger bowl 2022

Hunger Bowl faculty/staff winners, the "No Limits" Stevenson Library team.

The "No Limits" team from the Stevenson Library came in first place for faculty and staff with 810 items donated and will enjoy lunch on President Bashar Hanna at a restaurant of their choosing.

"Lock Haven's Hunger Bowl epitomizes the spirit of giving and is a wonderful way for our students, faculty, and staff to serve the local community. Congratulations and thank you to the winning teams and all who participated for their generosity," said Bashar W. Hanna, president.

lock haven men's soccer team hunger bowl 2022

The Lock Haven men's soccer team volunteered to deliver the items gathered during the Hunger Bowl to the Haven Cupboard.

In early November, the LHU men's soccer team volunteered to deliver the items to the Cupboard.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.