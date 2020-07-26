Hughesville, Pa. -- Supplies had already been bought for an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter's tea party, and plans had been made for Harry Potter's birthday since June.

But after being ordered to close, staff were unsure when they might be able to return to their jobs or how they would still be able to connect with the community.

The closure lasted around 12 weeks and threw a wrench in most plans for the summer and, especially, the 2020 children's Summer Reading Program.

Now open but with limitations, the library has adjusted their services to accommodate new safety precautions. This includes new limited hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Curbside pick-up and scheduled 30-minute browsing times are offered for patrons to retrieve books. Times can also be scheduled to send faxes, make copies, and use computers. The front desk is sanitized after each use.

While the summer reading programs cannot be held in-person at this time, there is a Summer Reading Facebook page that includes videos, crafts, and musical guests, and new posts every day. The library is using ReadSquared, which lets patrons log their reading time and earn points to exchange for prizes.

On Wednesdays, the library will host Crafternoons. Five children at a time will be allowed into the library to participate in craft-making. Masks are required and the space will be sanitized before and after the activity. Sign-ups will be posted on the library's Facebook page.

The library's employees have been working hard to provide entertainment and engagement to local children. "Wee Music" has transitioned to an online format, where kids can sing and dance along with Miss Lea at home. Miss Amanda and Mr. Nutters - a human-squirrel duo - teach nature education as they explore state parks. Molly and Lauren go on "Animal Adventures" where they present interesting animal facts to kids through video explorations. These activities are also posted on the library's Facebook.

Finally, Hughesville Library is excited to present "The Great Hughesville Book Look," a chance for all community members to have fun, get outside, and possibly win $50.

A book has been hidden somewhere in Hughesville, and the first person to find the book and return it to the library will receive a $50 gift card to Kathy's Cafe. Hints to the book's location will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

The Book Look will begin on August 1.