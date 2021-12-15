Annapolis, Md. – Kade Heckel, 21, of Hughesville, Pa., a current student at the U.S. Naval Academy, was recently awarded a Marshall Scholarship, a postgraduate scholarship more competitive than Fulbright awards.

The highly-competitive academic scholarship provides up to two years of postgraduate study at a United Kingdom university.

This year, over 1,000 candidates competed for one of the 41 scholarships awarded. This year’s class includes the largest number of U.S. service academy graduates since service academies began competing for the Marshall Scholarship in the early 1980s.

Heckel is a double major in computer science and computer engineering at the Naval Academy. He is a Trident Scholar, conducting research on machine learning for network intrusion detection. He has served as the training officer and vice president of the Naval Academy Cyber Security Team.

In the fall of 2019, Heckel was recognized by Commander NAVSEA for discovering two attack vectors against commercial 3D printing technologies and was invited to present his findings at the DoD’s Avengercon Cyber Security Conference. His research influenced Navy requirements for putting such systems on ships.

Upon commissioning, Heckel plans to pursue a Master of Science in artificial intelligence and adaptive systems at the University of Sussex in Brighton, England. After completion of the Marshall Scholarship program, Heckel will serve as a cyber warfare engineer.

The Marshall Scholarship Program was founded by an Act of Parliament in 1953 to commemorate the humane ideals of the European Recovery Program (Marshall Plan).

According to the Marshall Scholarship website, goals of the program include enabling future leaders of America the opportunity to study in the U.K.; to help scholars gain an understanding and appreciation of contemporary Britain; to contribute to the advancement of knowledge at Britain’s centers of academic excellence; and to motivate scholars to act as ambassadors throughout their lives, thus strengthening British-American relations. The program has awarded over 2,000 scholarships to date.

