Williamsport, Pa. — "Revolutionary" isn't a word that's commonly used to describe economists, but Sadie T.M. Alexander has earned that title. Alexander was the U.S.'s first Black economist and first Black woman in the U.S. to earn a doctorate in economics, earning the degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1921.

On Tuesday, April 4, Lycoming College will honor her legacy with a lecture by Nina Banks, Ph.D., called “Sadie T.M. Alexander: Safeguarding Democracy - Race, Economic Uncertainty, and the Rule of Law.”

Alexander spent the majority of her career, both as an economist and later as a lawyer, fighting against racial and economic injustice. She created policies meant to safeguard the people’s rights from systemic discrimination, and bring justice to those who suffered because of it.

“Democracy must be defended today, at any cost. Tomorrow, when the principles which we can defend today have been passed into the hands of a totalitarian state, will be too late,” Alexander famously stated.

During the lecture, Banks will discuss Alexander’s analysis of the rise of fascism and racial demagoguery in the United States in the 1930s and its links to current events.

The lecture will be held in the Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center and is free and open to the public. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Banks’s lecture will examine the methods Alexander used and compare them to how we must act in our time, while also shining a light on an important but often overlooked historical figure.

Banks is an associate professor of economics at Bucknell University and currently serves at visiting fellow at the Institute on Race, Power, and Political Economy at The New School. Her storied career has focused on making visible the unseen and often unpaid work of Black and other marginalized women in the fields of economics and community activism. She aims to restore the ignored but necessary place for the women who helped to shape the economic history of the United States.

After graduating from Hood College with B.A.s in economics and social history, Banks earned her doctorate in economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She has authored several books on the intersection between race, gender, and economics, the most well-known being Democracy, Race, and Justice: The Speeches and Writings of Sadie T. M. Alexander. Her research has been featured in popular media outlets such as NPR, the Economist, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival, and the State of Working America podcast.

This lecture is co-sponsored by Lycoming College’s department of economics; the department of gender, sexuality, and women’s studies; and the Humanities Research Center.

