Harrisburg, Pa. – Democratic lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would require schools to teach LGBTQ+ history.

The legislation would amend the Public School Code to integrate LGBTQ+ history instruction as part of the social studies and language arts course of study required by the Board of Education.

The bill states that the instruction should be age-appropriate and communicate the principles of social equality.

Under the measure, schools would be given curriculum guidelines and in-service training programs beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

"History has forgotten the lives and achievements of thousands of LGBTQ+ people because it was not safe for them to live openly and honestly," Rep. Brian Sims said in the bill's memo. "It is crucial that students learn about the true history and culture of LGBTQ+ people, the progress that has been achieved and the struggles that remain."

H.B. 1415 is co-sponsored by Reps. Mary Jo Daley, Michael Schlossberg, Carol Hill-Evans, Joseph Hohenstein, MaryLouise Isaacson, Benjamin Sanchez, Danilo Burgos, Maureen Madden, Elizabeth Fiedler, Mark Rozzi, Summer Lee, Peter Schweyer, Malcolm Kenyatta, Sara Innamorato, Jennifer O'Mara and Tim Briggs.