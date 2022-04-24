Williamsport, Pa. -- Horizon Federal Credit Union has announced the recipients of their 2022 John Sharp Scholarship. Named after the credit union’s former CEO, the scholarship awards two area seniors with $1,000 each to help defer the cost of college expenses.

“With the rising cost of college, we are fortunate to be able to play a small part in helping students manage their expenses,” said Horizon Chief Branding Officer, Michael Patterson. “These students’ credentials were impressive. I’m sure their parents are proud of their accomplishments, and we wish them well in college and beyond.”

The 2022 scholarship recipients are Avery Campbell from Williamsport High School and Kara Stover from Central Mountain High School.

Stover is graduating tenth in her class of 265. She is heavily involved in the community: a junior volunteer firefighter, member of the Clinton County Arts Council, and member of the Youth Moose Awareness program. In her free time, Stover enjoys bowling, clay target shooting, and scuba diving.

Stover plans to attend Penn State University and major in Criminology.

Avery Campbell is graduating 23rd in his class out of 385. He was a member of Williamsport High School’s varsity football, track and field team, and basketball teams. Campbell also participated in the Community Theater, starring in The West Side Story, High School Musical, and other shows.

Campbell has committed to play football for Carnegie Mellon University where he will pursue a degree in Economics and Mathematical Sciences.

Stover and Campbell were among eight applicants who submitted their high school transcripts and an essay detailing their education and financial goals, along with role Horizon can play in their financial future. This is the seventeenth year Horizon has awarded a scholarship.

