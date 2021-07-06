Troy, Pa. - The Bradford County Library presents Ken Serfass performing as General Ulysses S. Grant in a discussion of "General Grant and Civil War Railroads" at 6 p.m. on Wed., July 14.

Grant was also the eighteenth president of the United States.

The legendary General was able to win battles through adapting rapidly to changing situations, an appreciator of both flesh-and-blood horses and America's "Iron Horses."

In this meeting with Lincoln's General-in-Chief, Grant will give background on the development of railroads in America during his formative years then discuss how the nation, and its railroads, grew up together during the tumultuous years of the American Civil War.

He will relate experiences with trains and railroads from his youth through becoming a victor of the Civil War through stories and artifacts from that period.

Fans of U.S. history, especially enthusiasts of the Civil War, America's railroads, and general life in the 1800s will have access to a wealth of information that engages and crosses over to several areas of interest.

Ken Serfass, full title Gunnery Sergeant Kenneth J. Serfass, is a native of Bethelehem, Pa. He joined the USMC in 1984 and his final tour was with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He retired from the Marine Corps in 2004 to become a music teacher. He is also a first-person impressionist with nearly 50 years of study on his childhood hero, Ulysses S. Grant.

He works as a full-time professional living historian, portraying General Grant, which he started doing in 2009 while living in San Diego, Ca.

Serfass has hosted horseback tours, railroad excursion rides, living history and roundtable events, and public library exhibits on a regular basis across many eastern and southern states.

The Bradford County Library program is free and open to the public.

The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. Contact the Library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.