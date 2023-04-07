Wellsboro, Pa. — The politics of today may benefit from a look back at the Quaker principles of William Penn. The Coolidge Theatre's "History Comes Alive" series will take a look back at Penn's life and beliefs.

Robert "Bob" Gleason — known for this occasion as William Penn — concludes the theatre series on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Gleason will host a presentation followed by a question and answer session in character as Penn.

Tickets for the April 12 show are $15 each. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free.

For tickets, call (570) 724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door beginning at 6:45 p.m. the night of the performance if available.

He probably needs little introduction: William Penn is the founder of Pennsylvania and was known for his support of democracy, religious tolerance, and religious freedom. Due to his beliefs, he welcomed people of all races and religion to his colony and even maintained good relationships with some of the region's native people.

He also founded and named Philadelphia, which Penn envisioned as a city of religious tolerance.

As someone who converted to the Quaker religion, Penn believed that every person has an aspect of God within themselves and has unique worth. Quakers are especially well known for their pacifism; they typically refuse to participate in conflicts except in non-combatant positions such as medical corps.

Penn's wife, Hannah Callowhill, stepped in as the unofficial Pennsylvania Governor after Penn had a stroke. She continued in this position until his death.

