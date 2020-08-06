Williamsport, Pa. -- The Community Arts Center is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for the 2020-2021 Educational Series program, which is offered at no cost to students in our region.

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is proud to support and provide programming that strengthens communities, whether through direct grants, through partnerships with community organizations, or through internally developed initiatives,” said Katie Kemmerer, Community Affairs Regional Manager, NEPA Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The Educational Series serves between five and eight thousand students annually from nine school districts across Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. All costs related to the program such as artist fees, technical labor, and busing are covered by the Community Arts Center.

“We always look forward to providing this learning experience beyond the classroom,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director at the CAC.