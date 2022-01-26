Williamsport -- High Steel Structures LLC has donated nearly $100,000 worth of welding scrap to Pennsylvania College of Technology for instructional use in the college’s welding and metal fabrication programs.

High Steel Structures has fabrication facilities in both Lancaster and Williamsport. The company is among North America's largest fabricators of steel for bridge projects and regularly partners with “beam and column” fabricators outside the transportation industry.

High Steel, which has supported Penn College’s welding programs since 2005, is part of High Companies, which has made Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program grant donations to the college.

The High Companies and High Steel Structures LLC are listed on Penn College’s Donor Wall in the Visionary Society ($100,000-$499,999) category, and High Steel Structures is listed on the college’s welding expansion recognition wall at the aluminum level ($25,000-$49,999).

The latest scrap-metal donation – the company’s largest to date – is scrap carbon steel plate, which will be used by students when practicing welds.

“High Steel Structures continues to be a valued supporter of Penn College welding,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “The scrap steel and other scrap metal provided by the company helps our students to further develop their welding skills and prepare them for their next internship or career. We thank High Steel Structures for this generous donation of material.”

“High Steel Structures values the skills of the graduates produced by the Penn College welding program,” said Jake Fisher, plant manager for High Steel Structures and a Penn College alumnus. “It is our pleasure to partner with the college to be part of the education that helps our workforce produce the highest-quality products for High Steel customers.”



