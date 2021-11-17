Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) recently brought its 2021-2022 fall grant cycle to a close. Over the course of the last several months, contributions made to district projects and programs have totaled $111,249.

Last week, the education foundation approved its second and final round of fall grant recipients, totaling $15,920 being directed to the following:

$7,145 to Williamsport Area High School music teacher Sam Robinson to support materials needed and technical expenses associated with the production of this year’s spring musical.

$6,600 to Lycoming Valley Intermediate School teachers Nicolle Maioriello and Jennifer Wright to support the purchase of wireless and overhead microphone systems for the school’s Theatre Club productions.

$1,500 to Williamsport Area High School art teacher Dr. Andrea McDonough to support materials and equipment needed to expand the Mindful Art curriculum with the incorporation of chair yoga.

$675 to Lycoming Valley Intermediate School sixth-grade teacher Daniel Woleslagle to support the purchase of hydroponic systems to implement a hands-on learning opportunity in science pertaining to sustainability efforts in environmentalism and food production.

Other grants made to district programs and projects so far this academic year, either by formal requests or designated donations, totaled $95,329, divided in the following amounts:

$75,620 supported the final costs associated with the installation of the new Kids United Community Playground at Cochran Primary School, a now-closed effort led by the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport in partnership with WASDEF and local Rotary Club.

$15,079 was granted to the Williamsport Area High School Athletic Department following the receipt of a designated donation from Staiman Recycling Corp. to sponsor the purchase of a new scorer’s table for the high school gymnasium.

$2,000 was granted to the Williamsport Area High School Track-and-Field program following the receipt of a donation from Lundy Warehousing Inc. in honor of the team and 2021 grad Tré Taylor’s state championship win last spring. The grant will help support the cost of new team warm-ups.

$1,300 was granted to the Williamsport Area High School to sponsor its Millionaire Magic/Top Hat Pride incentive program.

$850 was granted to the Williamsport Area High School’s new Cornhole Club from a collection of sponsorships received from Cioffi Wealth Management, Mileto’s, Newberry Sub Shop and Park Pizza.

$480 was granted to the Williamsport Area High Athletic Department from the foundation’s Athletic Facilities Fund to replace the STA Stadium sign along the top of the scoreboard at the football stadium.

“We’re thankful for the generosity of those who continue to support the education foundation each year to enable us to provide this level of support to district programs,” said WASDEF Executive Director Greg Hayes. “We’re proud to grant funding to each of these program areas that will bring added value, experience and opportunity to student learning and skill development.”

“We continue to be impressed by the innovative proposals received from district educators and are grateful for our community’s financial commitment to enhancing the student experience in WASD,” said WASDEF board President Dr. Brooke Beiter.

WASDEF is a recognized nonprofit affiliate of the Williamsport Area School District. The education foundation facilitates charitable giving and permanent legacies based on individual areas of interest in educational innovation, the arts, athletics and scholarships. For more information, visit www.wasdeducationfoundation.org.



