Williamsport Area High School alumnus Dashon Burton won his second Grammy on Sunday for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

Dashon Burton sang bass-baritone on "Smyth: The Prison," with Sarah Brailey, accompanied by the Experiential Orchestra and Chorus conducted by James Blachly.

"Congratulations to Williamsport Area High School Alumnus (class of 2000) Dashon Burton on winning his second Grammy today," the Williamsport Area School District Music Department said on their Facebook page.

"The Prison" was composed by Dame Ethel Smyth in 1930 in Britain. Smyth defied gender barriers through her famed compositions. She was an effective activist for women's suffrage and at one point went to jail for the movement, the Experiential Orchestra said. Until 2016, Smyth was the only woman to have had an opera performed at the Met.

Until this Grammy-winning release, there have been no commercial recordings of Smyth's work.

"We believe that the world is finally ready for her music," conductor James Blachly said.

Burton and the others recorded the album in February 2019. It was released in the U.S. in August 2020, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to recognize Smyth's role in the suffragette movement in England.