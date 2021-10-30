In the Governor's STEM competition, students throughout Pennsylvania have an opportunity to engage in long-term research alongside other students and mentors, and then formally present their findings at a research symposium. The program also provides opportunities to work with local community members and businesses, who help design the projects.

Each team receives initial prototype funding and proceeds to the state-wide competition in April 2022. Each team must register their interest in the program by November 19.

The Governor's state STEM competition is a no-cost program open to all students in grades 9-12. The max group size is 5 students, and each group must select a group mentor — usually a teacher or community member. Each team is provided a $600 stipend to fund their prototype design.

According to the Department of Education, the goal of the program is to "challenge student teams from across the state to research, design, and present a device or project that can make the quality of life better for Pennsylvanians by accomplishing a series of practical tasks that can fulfill real-world needs."

The program's community component is an effort to engage with a "real problem" faced by one's community. According to the Department of Education, these community relationships "help create an authentic experience for the students and provides opportunities for them to learn more about career pathways and employment opportunities based in STEM."

For interested students, teachers, mentors, find important deadline dates online. The Department of Education also has a FAQ page about the project.



