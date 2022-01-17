Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library has announced that the Days of Remembrance essay contest is now open for students in grades 7-12.

Applicants must live in Pennsylvania in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union County. Students related to anyone affiliated with the essay contest cannot win an award. Applications must be submitted online at daysofremembrance.org/essay-submission by 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Awards include:

First-place: $500 checks will be awarded to one high school student and one middle school student.

Second-place: $250 checks will be awarded to one high school student and one middle school student.

Multiple honorable-mention $100 checks will be awarded.

The 2021-2022 essay topic for both high school and middle school students should focus on the following:

The Holocaust was the systematic murder of more than six million Jews, which was initiated prior to World War II and continued throughout the war. The Holocaust is a prime example of how hatred can cause horrific crimes and threaten society's values and security.

The Nazis and their collaborators also killed millions of others they considered inferior or undesirable, such as Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and people with disabilities. The Holocaust cannot be solely blamed on Adolf Hitler. Nazis, Germans, and people from other countries actively participated in the Holocaust.

Discuss at least one way in which people were conditioned to accept extermination as a reasonable solution to Europe’s problems. Discuss at least one lesson that you can take away from the Holocaust that is applicable to today’s world.

Essays must be between 400 and 850 words of content, not including the title page and bibliography. References should follow the MLA style guidelines or a citation style with which you are familiar.

Entries must be typed and double-spaced. Do not display your name, class, teacher, or any identifying information anywhere in your essay. Only display the essay title and word count on the essay title page.

Days of Remembrance is a member of the Association of Holocaust Organizations. A nationwide tradition was established on Oct. 7, 1980, with the 96th Congress' passage of Public Law 96-388, which established the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Annually in school and military communities, Days of Remembrance programs are created to recognize this historic event. In the Susquehanna Valley, veteran and inter-faith religious leaders sponsor this essay contest. Days of Remembrance is a registered nonprofit corporation in Pennsylvania.

Military organizations, religious organizations, and businesses sponsor the essay contest. Local sponsors include:

Fairfield Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Muncy

Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary

Otto Bookstore

Shikellamy High School JROTC

Susquehanna Valley Marine Corps League

For more information, visit daysofremembrance.org.



