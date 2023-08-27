School buses are back on the road as students start the new year. Now is the time to brush up on safety tips for drivers, students, and even bus drivers.

Area school start dates Aug. 17: Milton Aug. 23: Midd West, Lewisburg, Shikellamy Aug. 24: Danville, Central Columbia, East Lycoming, Montoursville, Jersey Shore Aug. 28: Williamsport Aug. 29: Benton Aug. 30: South Williamsport, Wellsboro, Keystone Area Sept. 5: Loyalsock

Did you know: According to a 2022 survey, 94,581 school bus drivers reported that 62,482 vehicles passed their buses illegally on a single day during the 2022-2023 school year. The survey was given in 33 states throughout the country, with approximately 25.8% percent of the nation’s school bus drivers participating.

Adjusting for 100% of the school bus drivers in the U.S., that would account for just over 242,000 illegal passings.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the 10-year period from 2012 to 2021 there have been 1,110 people killed in school-transportation-related crashes—an average of 111 fatalities per year. Nineteen percent (206) of these fatalities were of school-age (18 and younger).

With this in mind, PennDOT reminds drivers, parents, and students to read the following tips.

Tips and laws for motorists

Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.

Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.

If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.

Breaking school bus stopping laws can result in a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.

Tips for parents and students

Get to the school bus stop five minutes early so you won't have to run across the road to catch the bus.

When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic. Line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

Never push when getting on or off of the school bus.

Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.

Be aware — cross with care! Wait until the school bus has stopped all traffic before stepping out onto the road.

When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat. Never put your head, arms or hands out of the window.

Talk quietly; do not distract your school bus driver.

If your school bus crosses railroad tracks, be calm and quiet so that your driver can listen for a train. Always obey your school bus driver's instructions, so that he or she can make safe decisions.

Never play with the emergency exits. Backpacks, band instruments, or sports equipment may not block the aisle or emergency exits. If there is an emergency, listen to the driver and follow instructions.

When getting off of the school bus, make sure that all drawstrings and other loose objects are secure so that they don't get caught on the handrail or the door.

Never cross the street behind the school bus.

If you leave something on the bus or drop something outside of the bus, never go back for it. The driver may not see you and begin moving the bus.

Never speak to strangers at the bus stop and never get into the car with a stranger.

Tips for bus drivers

Always do a pre-trip inspection prior to every run to check for mechanical defects that could jeopardize safety.

Be reliable and dependable — your students count on you every day!

Establish a positive relationship with your students. You are the first authority figure they encounter, and you set the tone for the day.

Pennsylvania law prohibits children from standing on the bus while the bus is in motion.

Check to make sure all of the children unloading from the bus are at a place of safety before deactivating your eight-way light system and moving the school bus.

Do not allow children to exit the bus before all traffic has come to a complete stop and the safety equipment has been engaged.

After unloading all children at the school or after your last stop, make sure to do a post-trip of your bus and check to make sure that no child has been left on the bus.

Pennsylvania law prohibits any items (or people) from barricading the aisles and the emergency exit.

Be prepared to act appropriately in emergency and crash situations. Your actions could mean the difference between life and death.

Be sure to provide adequate instruction so that every student is familiar with school bus emergency procedures and equipment use, as well as the safe loading and unloading procedures.

Always follow the "Five Alive" Operation Lifesaver steps when approaching a railroad track.

If you see or hear an emergency vehicle, you should be aware that although the emergency vehicle is required to come to a complete stop when it encounters a school bus loading or unloading students, it is legal for it to proceed with caution even if the bus's eight-way light system is still activated, as long as it doesn't risk the safety of the students.

