Laporte, Pa. – A petition is circulating on social media calling for the resignation of a Sullivan County School District board member after he made incendiary remarks regarding the LGBTQ community. The petition has already received over 900 signatures.

The remarks were made at the Nov. 10 board committee meeting, as board members discussed an LGBTQ informational display at the school library.

Board member Timothy Nitczinski objected to the display remaining in the library and suggested that an LGBTQ agenda is “being crammed down our throat, and I do not like that.” Nitczinski also stated he was thankful he doesn’t have any kids or grandkids subjected to the LGBTQ display, according to the YouTube video of the committee meeting.

Nitczinski expressed a concern that there may be requests in the future for other topics on the display. He gave examples such as having a KKK month or white supremacy month.

“His suggesting that support for the LGBTQIA+ community is similar to that of support for the KKK or white-supremacy shows a wanton disregard for the issues facing the world today--including the school district’s youth. Furthermore, his inference that an LGBTQIA+ agenda is ‘being crammed our throat, and I do not like that’ is a bigoted assertation that does not belong in a place of education,” the petition stated.

A discussion ensued between board members, in which Anthony Durland suggested LGBTQ issues should be taught in health class. Board member Jessica Pennella brought up the point that there are students who identify as LGBTQ. Board member Rebecca Ferguson mentioned that some students’ parents also identify as LGBTQ. Ferguson expressed concern about LGBTQ students being harassed.

The petition states that Nitczinski “instilled his misguided personal feelings upon a community that is supposed to support and foster all children regardless of gender, sexual preference, race, or creed. His ignorance has caused a blight on the Sullivan County School District, the Sullivan County community writ-large, and worldwide efforts to expand and promote an accepting and tolerant society in which all persons are treated with the love and respect they deserve.”

NorthcentralPa.com reached out to Nitczinski and superintendent Patricia Cross for comment, but have not yet received a response.

A formal response by the superintendent Cross and board president Kimberly Phillips was posted last week on the Sullivan County School District’s website. In a YouTube video, Phillips read a statement, acknowledging at the Nov. 10 meeting that, “comments were shared by board members that were offensive and hurtful to members of the community.”

Phillips proposed all board members take a diversity and sensitivity training as soon as possible, and incorporate it in their yearly training.

“As district leaders of Sullivan County schools, we know that we have a diverse student body, and we want all students to feel supported and included in our community,” Phillips said.

The petition calls for Nitczinski to resign “whether he apologizes publicly or not.”

“It is not on us to judge Mr. Nitczinski’s intentions - whether they stem from deep-seated bigotry, a lack of perspective, or a personal discomfort with addressing LGBTQIA+ issues. Regardless, the community which he is representing has lost faith in him as a public servant and he cannot, in good conscience, continue to be responsible, in any way, for fostering a safe and inclusive educational experience for Sullivan County youth,” states the petition.