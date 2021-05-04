Williamsport, Pa. -- Named after Horizon Federal Credit Union's former CEO, the John Sharp Scholarship is awarded each year to two local high school seniors. Each student receives $1,000 to put towards college expenses.

“With the rising cost of college, we are fortunate to be able to play a small part in helping students manage their expenses” said Horizon Chief Branding Officer, Michael Patterson. “These students’ credentials were impressive. I’m sure their parents are proud of their accomplishments, and we wish them well in college and beyond.”

This year's recipients are McKenna Fox, Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, and Michael Fisher, Williamsport High School.

McKenna is graduating first in her class of 37 at Sugar Valley Rural Charter School in Loganton. She lettered in five varsity sports and volunteered with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources to plant 2,500 trees over a four-year period. McKenna has been accepted to Penn State University where she will be majoring in Biology.

Michael is graduating first in his class of 349 at Williamsport High School. Playing violin since the age of four, he plans to continue his education and music career at either Julliard or the New England Conservatory of Music. Michael has toured throughout the world as a member of the National Youth Orchestra. He strives to live by his motto, “to be the best version of yourself every day.”

Michael and McKenna were among twelve applicants who submitted their high school transcripts and complete an essay detailing their education and financial goals, along with role Horizon can play in their financial future.

This is the sixteenth year Horizon has awarded a scholarship.