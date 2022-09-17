Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School is one of 297 schools nationwide to be named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The designation recognizes Hepburn-Lycoming as an Exemplary High-Performing School.

Hepburn-Lycoming is a kindergarten to third-grade primary school with an enrollment of about 405 students.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition,” said Head Principal Michele Kunkle. “It takes our whole school community working together to have achieved this distinction. The students’ achievement is the key factor, which speaks to the commitment of the faculty here and validates their hard work. I couldn’t be more proud.”

“I congratulate the entire faculty, staff and administrators of Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School on receiving this very distinguished recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy S. Bowers. “This serves as a testimony to their hard work and dedication in providing excellence in education. We are Millionaire Proud of this honor.”

With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in striving for — and attaining — exemplary achievement.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

An in-person award ceremony is planned for this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools later this fall in Washington, D.C.

