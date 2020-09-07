Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Susquehanna University will offer guaranteed admission to associate-degree graduates of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC).

John J. “Ski” Sygielski, MBA, Ed.D., president and CEO of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, and Jonathan D. Green, DMA, president of Susquehanna University, signed an articulation agreement on September 3, 2020, that will offer guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University for HACC graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.

Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna, also signed the agreement.

HACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:

Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year status at Susquehanna upon completion of their Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree

Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year based on their HACC grade point average at the time of application

Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society

HACC students who do not sign a letter of intent will still be eligible for an academic scholarship of up to $31,000 per year based on their HACC GPA.

“Higher education is facing challenges on many fronts right now, but partnerships like this remain incredibly valuable,” Sygielski said. “This agreement provides a new and attractive transfer option for HACC students who want to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through this articulation and the generous scholarship money available, HACC graduates will have the opportunity to continue their educational journey at an esteemed liberal arts and sciences college.”

“A college education continues to be a wise investment for any individual who is preparing for a prosperous future, and Susquehanna University has been identified among the top 10% of higher education institutions for return on investment. We look forward to ensuring a seamless transition for HACC graduates who come here to complete a bachelor’s degree as preparation for an even brighter future,” said Green.