WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The artistic talents of 21 graphic design seniors at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be showcased in "Graphic Design 2021," the annual student portfolio exhibition in The Gallery at Penn College.

Running April 26 through May 7, the exhibit can be viewed in person at the gallery, which is open 2 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. (It is closed on the weekends.)

Participating students are: Lady A. Colon Morales, Lebanon; Cameron K. Cooper, Bloomsburg; Sarah E. DeLaurentis, Drums; Katherine A. Downes, Fleetwood; Abigail E. DuVall, Centre Hall; Morgan K. Ebersole, Martinsburg; Skyla E. Feerrar, Avis; Paulina N. Greenland, State College; John J. Grochowski, Saylorsburg; Alexa C. Henry, Conshohocken; Heather L. Macpherson, Basom, New York; Kaylee N. Masullo, Bellefonte; Jason A. Mattis, Rector; Hailee B. Mercy, Felton; Tyler W. Miller, Montgomery; Joey M. Morrin, Morrisville; Kevin C. Osczepinski, Matamoras; Devin A. Rumbarger, Leeper; Kaylee A. Smith; East Stroudsburg; Ashley Tate, Lewisburg; and Alexandria C. Wood, Easton. All have petitioned to graduate in May.

The students will celebrate their exhibition in a private reception with graphic design faculty members.

The annual portfolio exhibition displays the best design, illustration and web design work of graphic design students in their final semester of study at Penn College. The show gives students a chance to present their work in marketing, branding, advertising and design to industry professionals and the community.

Graphic Design 2021 will also be available in a virtual format after April 30 on the graphic design program's website: www.pctgraphicdesign.com.

Penn College graphic design students have consistently earned recognition in regional, national and international advertising design competitions, particularly in the student category of the American Advertising Federation's American Advertising Awards and AIGA Blue Ridge's Flux Student Design Competition.

Located on the third floor of the Madigan Library, the gallery is following COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, including requiring masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

Serving as an educational resource for Penn College students and a cultural asset to the community, The Gallery at Penn College is dedicated to promoting art appreciation through exhibitions of contemporary art.

