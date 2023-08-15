Pennsylvania College of Technology has been granted $18,750 for its Lycoming County Prison-to-College Program.

The re-entry program intends to break down barriers to education and encourage positive contributions to the community.

The program builds from a pilot project that launched in August 2022 offering a Penn College Communications (ENL 010) course at no cost to inmates at the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center.

The grant is from the Lycoming Economic Development Foundation Fund IMO Joseph L. Rider, a fund of First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful for the support from and vision of FCFP,” said Craig A. Miller, director of the director for the Prison-to-College Program and professor of history/political science. “This project will empower individuals on their journey to rejoin their families and society and help create a larger pool of well-trained technicians ready to join the workforce. This grant is a win-win, as it benefits individuals and the broader community.”

The course from the pilot program, ENL 010, focuses on skills and competencies in basic writing for the workplace and in oral communication to meet the needs of the applied arts certificate student.

ENL 010 is required in the following Penn College certificate programs: automotive restoration, automotive service technician, aviation maintenance technician, CNC machinist, collision repair technician, culinary applications, diesel truck maintenance technician, plumbing, professional baking and welding, and for the concrete technician competency credential.

Prison-to-College Program activities for 2023 include: continuing to offer inmates the opportunity to take ENL 010 at no cost; offering scholarships to those in the program who wish to pursue a certificate upon their release from prison; and assisting them with the college application process, financial aid, choosing a program/career, and adjusting and adapting to college life.

A variety of Penn College offices will offer assistance during the process, and student volunteers in the human services & restorative justice major will share support and guidance.

Andrea M. Campbell, assistant professor of English composition and technical communication, is teaching the Communications course for the Prison-to-College Program.

In addition to partial scholarships, the FCFP grant will fund books and equipment.

