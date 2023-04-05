Williamsport, Pa. — Graduating seniors in the architecture and sustainable design major at Pennsylvania College of Technology will be showcasing their designs this month.

at The Gallery at Penn College April 7-16.

A reception for “Architecture & Sustainable Design: Senior Capstone Projects” is set for 4 to 6 p.m. on Fri., April 7, at the Gallery at Penn College, with remarks to begin at 4:30 p.m. The gallery is located on the third floor of The Madigan Library. The exhibition, which will run from April 7-16, as well as the reception, are free and open to the public.

“I am thrilled to share the projects designed by Penn College senior architecture students in their final year of study,” said Naim N. Jabbour, assistant professor of architecture. “This work represents the culmination of four years of effort, where students apply the various acquired skills encompassing architectural history, theory, process, graphics, materials, structures, environmental systems, working drawings, building performance, sustainability and design. The work submitted by the students is meaningful, comprehensive, exceptional and awe-inspiring!”

The 21 students displaying their capstone work are: Steven A. Adams, Watsontown; Rodrigo Barrios-Piedra, Avondale; Zackary R. Burkhart, Milton; Terrell L. Davis, Philadelphia; Mark A. Dosa, Palm Coast, Florida; Beshoy A. Farid, Lancaster; Cyvae Hunte, Langhorne; Haley M. Kalvin-Gold, Boalsburg; Cole S. King, York Springs; Ben M. Kratzer, Middleburg; Christine A. Limbert, Curwensville; Brandon M. Malchano, McKees Rocks; Bryce A. Martin, Thompsontown; Dominic J. McClellan, Spring Creek; Andy M. McMullen, Hollidaysburg; Jacob M. Pusateri, Port Matilda; Amanda F. Ritter, Center Valley; Alec J. Rivera, Temple; Carter J. Simcox, Lock Haven; Rajni Thompson, Merion Station; and Lex R. Yocum, Watsontown.

Penn College architecture programs have a long history and strong reputation. Graduates are well-versed in sustainability, design and technical knowledge and make significant contributions to the built environment and the field of architecture.

To learn more about architecture and sustainable design majors at Penn College, visit the School of Engineering Technologies at www.pct.edu/et or call 570-327-4520. A new Bachelor of Architecture degree, adding a fifth year to the current bachelor’s degree framework and dramatically shortening a graduate’s path to professional licensure, started in Fall 2022.

More information on The Gallery at Penn College can be viewed at www.pct.edu/gallery.

The gallery is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Mondays and Saturdays and will also be closed on Sunday, April 9.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.