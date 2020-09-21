Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 2787, which would allow school districts to make their own decisions regarding school sports and crowds today.

The bill passed both the House and Senate with bi-partisan support and by more than a 2/3 majority "yes" vote, receiving approval votes of 155 to 47 in the Pa. House and 39 to 11 in the Pa. Senate.

Related Reading: New legislation gives schools final say regarding fans at sporting events

“In vetoing this bill, Gov. Wolf stands directly opposed to children and families looking for some semblance of normalcy and to receive the numerous invaluable benefits of fully participating in school sports," said Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin).

Today was the last day the Gov. Wolf could have vetoed the bill before it automatically became law. Lawmakers are expected to hold votes in an attempt to override the Governor's veto.