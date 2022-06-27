Williamsport, Pa. — Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate led a field of golfers in a fundraising tournament that raised a record-setting $140,360 for student scholarships.

Mediate recently took part in the 36th annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic to raise money for students at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

With this year’s support, the Penn College Foundation Golf Classic Scholarship Fund now totals nearly $2.1 million. Proceeds from the annual Golf Classic and accumulated investment income created the endowed scholarship fund, one of the foundation’s largest.

Mediate, a Greensburg native who has also won three times on the Champions Tour, including the 2016 Senior PGA Championship, hosted a driving-range exhibition and played three holes with seven foursomes during the event, held at the Williamsport Country Club.

“We are so appreciative of the commitment and support from the community,” said Kyle A. Smith, executive director of college relations and the Penn College Foundation. “While the weather was excellent, and Rocco was such a great addition to this year’s Classic, we know the true winners at this event are our students, who will gain access to a hands-on, applied technology education because of the generous support of all of the Golf Classic’s sponsors.”

