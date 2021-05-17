Williamsport, Pa. - The Giant Co. presented the Williamsport Area School District with $21,486.75 this morning to benefit the district’s food service program.

The contribution was made with money raised through the company’s Feeding School Kids initiative, an effort focused on supporting food programs at local public schools to address childhood hunger.

More than $3.3 million was raised in just under two months through the company’s round-up program at cash registers from Jan. 4 through Feb. 28 at its Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores. The company matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers.

WASD is among the public school districts to benefit from the program in the communities The Giant Co. serves across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.