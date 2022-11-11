Bloomsburg, Pa. — Three Bloomsburg University students in the LGBTQA community scored scholarships to help continue their education, officials announced Tuesday.

The Commission for Gender and Sexuality at Bloomsburg, a Commonwealth University, awards two scholarships each year to provide financial support to students in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first scholarship is endowed directly by the commission through its annual fundraiser. The second is endowed through the generous gift of friends of the Commission, Joshua Payne '89 and Randy Lyons.

The Commission for Gender and Sexuality awarded Katie Eyler, a junior majoring in chemistry and education, the Payne-Lyons LGBTQA Scholarship. The scholarship is given to a current Bloomsburg student with sophomore academic standing, a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0, and participates in LGBTQA programs, clubs, or conferences. The scholarship is renewable as long as all the criteria continue to be met.

Abby Stoudt, a senior majoring in media and journalism on the public relations track, and Rachel Kessler, a second-semester sophomore dual majoring in early childhood/special education, were jointly awarded the LGBTQA Scholarship given to current Bloomsburg students with financial need and at least 24 credits remaining until graduation.

The student must participate in LGBTQA programs, clubs, or conferences and submit an essay detailing how receiving this scholarship will assist their education at Bloomsburg.

"I congratulate each of this year's scholarship recipients and thank the Commission for Gender and Sexuality for its recognition of our students' dedication and its scholarship support," said Bashar W. Hanna, University president. "The individuals involved in the Commission are doing great work in supporting our students as we strive for a more diverse, inclusive, and welcoming campus community for all."

Current Bloomsburg students can apply for the annual scholarships. To be eligible, students must demonstrate financial need, have at least 24 credits remaining until graduation, participate in LGBTQA programs, clubs, or conferences, and submit an essay detailing how receiving this scholarship will assist their education.

Bloomsburg students are encouraged to apply for the 2023-224 academic year.

For more information on the LGBTQA Scholarship, contact BU faculty member Damien Marken at 570-389-4333 or dmarken@bloomu.edu

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.