Danville, Pa. – Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI), in partnership with the Autism Collaborative Centers of Excellence (ACCE), is offering an online training program for professionals and family members who care for people on the autism spectrum.

The program provides training in evidence-based interventions developed to improve the quality and consistency of services for people with autism and their families. Topics include applied behavior analysis, or the study of how behavior works, which, when paired with therapy, can increase communication skills, focus, and social skills. The program also covers speech and language evaluation, genetic testing and transitional, vocational, and housing options for people with autism.

“We’re thrilled to offer a substantial training program about evidence-based practices to those in our region who work to support people with autism spectrum disorder and their families,” said Barbara Haas-Givler, Geisinger ADMI’s director of education and behavioral outreach. “While the program targets professionals, parents and caregivers are also welcome to take advantage of the curriculum. The webinars can be viewed at your own pace and cover a wide range of topics.”

To receive a certificate of completion, participants must register and view five core webinars, complete a brief post-webinar quiz, view and attest to reading consensus documents for each of the core areas, and view four additional webinars.

The Professional Training Program was developed in collaboration with ACCE partners from Misericordia University, University of Scranton, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, and Friendship House. Funding support for the program was provided by the AllOne Foundation.

To register or for more information, please click here.