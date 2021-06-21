Danville, Pa. – Nurses make up the largest segment of the healthcare workforce and have a critical role in caring for patients.

According to Geisinger, employees interested in pursuing a nursing career will have an easier path with a newly launched career development program. Geisinger will provide financial, educational, and wellness support to its employees who are pursuing a nursing career.

The program is open to any employee who has worked with Geisinger for a year or more and isn't already a registered nurse or provider.

According to Geisinger, the program awards $40,000 in financial support with a 5-year work commitment as an inpatient nurse. Their goal, they said, is to support 175 scholars per year by offering rolling admissions to the program.

While supporting employee career and professional goals, the program will also mitigate a shortage of nurses across the organization and beyond.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nation needs 1.1 million new RNs by 2022 to avoid a nursing shortage.

“There is a recruitment gap of approximately 300 registered nurses per year across the Geisinger system,” said Janet Tomcavage, chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections, registered nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029. The RN workforce is expected to grow from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2029, an increase of 7%. Community members across our footprint can join the Geisinger workforce and take advantage of this wonderful career advancement opportunity.”

Community members who are not currently Geisinger employees can apply for available positions within the health system and qualify for the program after a year of employment.

“We are aware that many of our employees are keen to pursue a nursing career but need additional support from us in achieving their dreams. This comprehensive nursing scholars’ program is designed to provide financial, educational and well-being support for Geisinger employees who would like to become registered nurses," added Tomcavage.

Geisinger will also provide guidance in choosing a school and type of degree available through an internal website and personal counseling, with prep classes available through internally offered classes designed by Geisinger experts. Basic math, navigating online classes and work-life balance are some of the courses offered. While employees are in school, support via study groups, mentoring from Geisinger nurses, and professional development opportunities will also be available.

"Studying while working is a huge undertaking and we understand that employees will need more than just financial support. We want to be able to support our employees' well-being and provide them with help that they might need when preparing to go back to school. Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program is designed to motivate and support employees in achieving their best at work and at school,” said Rebecca Stoudt, associate dean of nursing student education at Geisinger.

Geisinger partners with various nursing schools and has its own recruitment and career services hub at 529 Mill St., Danville. Anyone who is interested in a job with Geisinger can also make virtual or phone consultations to learn about careers with the health system, and current employees can pursue workforce development opportunities.