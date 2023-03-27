Scranton, Pa. — Geisinger Commonwealth students have received their "match" of residency programs during a special "Match Day" ceremony on March 17.

Each year on Match Day, fourth-year M.D. students across the country simultaneously open envelopes to find out their "match" — the location of their medical residency, where they'll be spending the next three to seven years training.

"We are proud of the success of our Class of 2023," said Julie Byerley, M.D., M.P.H., president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth and executive vice president and chief academic officer, Geisinger.

"Our students matched into excellent local residency programs, as well as some of the most competitive and prestigious programs and specialties in the nation. I am pleased that 16 students matched at Geisinger. I am also happy to note that the 15 Abigail Geisinger Scholars in the Class of 2023 matched — and all will eventually work as Geisinger physicians serving our communities. And with more than half of our class matching into Pennsylvania residency programs, we are confident our school will expand the number of our graduates who return to care for our neighbors."

During the ceremony, Geisinger College of Health Sciences also unveiled its new alma mater.

Dr. Byerley addressed the Class of 2023, saying, "We are so proud of you as you take this huge step from medical student to residency. As doctors, you will forever continue to learn, but your learning opportunities will fade into the shadow of your healing opportunities as you improve the lives of the people and populations you serve."

More than half of the Class of 2023 chose a primary care field specialty. Dr. Byerley also observed that Geisinger Commonwealth applicants matched into some of the most competitive specialties in American medicine, including dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery.

In addition to the large number of Geisinger Commonwealth students who will train at leading community-based programs, many students will go to residencies at highly competitive teaching hospitals, including Yale, Johns Hopkins, and Emory.

Students celebrating a successful match include:

Jessica Baylor of Watsontown, who matched with Orthopaedic Surgery at Geisinger Health System, Pa.

Lucas Bitsko of Woodward, who will attend a transitional program at the University of Maryland Medical Center, then proceed to Interventional Radiology at UPMC Medical Education, Pa.

Tyler Bogaczyk of Williamsport, who matched into General Surgery at Lankenau Medical Center, Pa.

Sara Bourdages of Columbia Cross Roads, who matched into Internal Medicine at State University of New York Upstate Medical University, N.Y.

Ellen Penn of Milton, who matched into Otolaryngology at Geisinger Health System, Pa.

Alison Varano of Paxinos, who matched into Medicine-Preliminary at Lankenau Medical Center to be followed by Dermatology at Geisinger Health System, Pa.

Separate from the Commonwealth School of Medicine's celebration, Geisinger hospital staff were eager to learn who will begin their residencies in their facilities this summer.

Dr. Byerley noted that Geisinger hospitals successfully matched 136 students into 26 residency programs this Match Day. Sixteen of the newly matched Geisinger residents are members of Geisinger Commonwealth's Class of 2023.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.