Summer may mean suntans and hot weather, but for many families it can also be a challenging time to ensure children receive three healthy meals each day. Many Pennsylvanians rely on school meals to help supplement their children, which means summer can be a source of financial and emotional stress.
To help, local organizations are offering free summer meals programs across our region, including:
Northumberland County
Milton Middle School
Milton Public Library
Shikellamy High School
Memorial Acres
Lycoming County
Donald E. Schick Elementary School
Blast IU 17
Stevens Primary School
Montour County
Central Pa. Food Bank
Columbia County
Memorial Elementary School
Central Columbia Middle School
To find more locations and free meal programs near you, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has created an interactive map which lists all the programs, times, and meal types by zip code.
Do you know of other free meal programs for kids during summer break? Let us know! Email news@northcentralpa.com.