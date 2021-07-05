Summer may mean suntans and hot weather, but for many families it can also be a challenging time to ensure children receive three healthy meals each day. Many Pennsylvanians rely on school meals to help supplement their children, which means summer can be a source of financial and emotional stress.

To help, local organizations are offering free summer meals programs across our region, including:

Northumberland County

Milton Middle School

Milton Public Library

Shikellamy High School

Memorial Acres

Lycoming County

Donald E. Schick Elementary School

Blast IU 17

Stevens Primary School

Montour County

Central Pa. Food Bank

Columbia County

Memorial Elementary School

Central Columbia Middle School

To find more locations and free meal programs near you, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has created an interactive map which lists all the programs, times, and meal types by zip code.

Do you know of other free meal programs for kids during summer break? Let us know! Email news@northcentralpa.com.