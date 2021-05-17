Lewisburg, Pa. – “Let us in! This isn’t your home,” shouted 20 former fraternity members as they allegedly attempted to force their way into the on-campus housing of LGBTQ+ students at Bucknell University.

“While others were drinking and having fun under the sunset, the residents of Fran's House were locking our windows and securing our doors from nearly 20 former Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) members from breaking into our home,” said Tyler Luong, a student at Bucknell University and the Residential Advisor (RA) of Fran’s House, in a letter addressed to the University’s President, John Bravman.

Fran’s House is an on-campus housing which serves as a hub for the LGBTQ+ community at Bucknell University. The building, labeled as Tower House, was the former location of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity, until the fraternity was removed from campus due to disciplinary violations.

The LGBTQ+ community was moved to Tower House after the University demolished their former on campus residence–an action which sparked controversy and protests–in order to build the new Management and Art History Building in 2018.

The fraternity members “were slamming a metal bar into the flagpole where our pride flags hangs, banged on our doors and windows screaming to let them in because this not our house, pissed on our porch, and climbed on our roof attempting to get in through the bathroom window,” said Carolyn Campbell, a resident of Fran’s House, in a public Instagram post.

Luong called Bucknell’s Public Safety and he and the other residents waited in “anger and fear,” for help to arrive. Upon arriving, the officers allegedly began “reminiscing their college days” with the fraternity members, shook their hands, referred to them “handsome young men,” and even promised to let them into the building after finals week, said Luong. The officers did not “speak to a single resident of the house,” said Campbell.

“President Bravman, this isn't your typical incident on campus. One simple campus-wide email won't bring back the sense of safety that was stripped away from Fran's House,” Luong states in the letter–which Luong signed “please help.”

In response to the incident, Bucknell University released a statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community. “It is clear from multiple accounts that the students violated the physical space and, far more importantly, the residents' sense of place and security. Further, it is equally clear that Bucknell Public Safety's response to the incident was lacking in myriad ways,” said President Bravman in the statement.

According to the Bravman, the University has hired an outside firm to investigate the incident and “submit a full report” to the administration regarding the actions of the former fraternity members. An outside firm has been hired to investigate the response of the campus officers and the university plans to implement “additional educational and professional development” programs for Public Safety officers, according to the statement.

In response to the University’s statement, the members of Fran’s House released a public statement asking for the University to establish Tower House the permanent location of the LGBTQ+ community and ensure the building is ADA-compliant. The statement also promises full compliance with the outside firm’s investigation, expressing a hope that Fran’s House residents will be “adequately represented when the university makes decisions based on the outcome.”

On Saturday, May 15, members of the campus and surrounding community took part in a “March Against Toxic Masculinity” in response to the incident. The event was, in large part, a demonstration meant to show support and solidarity with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

At this point, it is unknown what, if any, consequences the 20 former fraternity members and the public safety officers will face because of the incident.