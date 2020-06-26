Harrisburg -- Four students from Lycoming County were celebrated by friends, family, and faculty as they graduated from Reach Cyber Charter School. The Class of 2020 is the second-ever graduating class from the tuition-free online school, which held a virtual commencement ceremony on June 9.

The Lycoming County graduates are Kyra English, Mikenah Hoffman, Dalton Johnson, and Katherine Trimble. They are among this year's 465 graduates throughout Pennsylvania.

A statewide STEM-focused cyber school, Reach Cyber served more than 3,600 students in grades K-12 this school year. The majority of the graduates in the Class of 2020 have plans to further their education or start a career. Approximately 42% of the graduating seniors plan to attend a two or four-year college, 22% have decided to enter the workforce, 13% plan to attend vocational training, and others have aspirations such as the military or missionary work.

Among the 465 graduates, 39 students were inducted into the Inaugural Founders Club, which honors students who were the first to attend Reach Cyber for their entire high school education in grades 9 through 12.