Williamsport, Pa. — A $134,000 gift from The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation of Harrisburg has brought the foundation’s total scholarship support to more than $3.7 million.

Pennsylvania College of Technology student recipients who meet selection criteria established by the college receive $5,000 per year — for up to four years — from the Stabler Scholarship Fund, the largest at the college. The Stabler endowment will allow for 28 student awards for the Fall 2024 cohort.

Eligibility requirements include that scholarship recipients demonstrate financial need, be enrolled in Associate of Applied Science degree programs that are nontraditional for their gender, are transferring to Penn College from other schools or are matriculating to the college after participating in Penn College Dual Enrollment in high school.

Penn College Dual Enrollment delivers college courses that are taught by approved teachers at high schools and career and technology centers statewide. There are no tuition costs to the participating students.

“The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation continues to extend generosity supporting our students’ success,” said Penn College President Michael J. Reed. “This gift will further enhance the ability of the college to provide much needed scholarship support that enables our students to learn the skills they need to be successful and lead in the workforce.”

The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation was established in 1966 exclusively for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Stabler Scholarship Fund recipients are asked to sign a debt of conscience, agreeing to pay forward the amounts they receive — when able — following graduation.

Those wishing to explore giving opportunities at Penn College may visit www.pct.edu/give or call 570-320-8020.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.