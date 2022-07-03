Williamsport, Pa. — Foley Inc., a Caterpillar equipment brand dealer, has expanded its partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology through a new 20-year agreement.

The new agreement will support the heavy construction equipment technology: technician emphasis and Caterpillar equipment emphasis programs; and the electric power generation technology: diesel emphasis program.

Foley has been recognized as a Visionary Society member on Penn College's Donor Wall for contributions from $100,000 - $499,999.

Foley has committed to a $250,000 contribution to the three programs that it has chosen to support. This commitment will help to purchase supplies and equipment for instruction.

To honor Foley's contributions, Penn College is permanently renaming the hydraulics lab in the Schneebeli Earth Science Center the "Foley Hydraulics Lab." The lab is the primary site for hydraulics and heavy equipment operation courses. In addition, the lab will have an annual day to promote careers at Foley, which has stated that it will need at least 60 technicians annually to sustain its current growth rate.

“Foley is pleased to partner more strongly with Penn College and to have our brand showcased at the Earth Science Center,” said Jamie Foley, chief executive officer.

“Career pathways at Foley offer amazing opportunities, and graduates with the skills acquired in Penn College’s associate degrees are just what we are looking for. With over 60 technician openings each year, we need employees who can hit the ground running with the foundational skills to succeed. We find this with Penn College students, interns and graduates, and we are thankful to be a Corporate Tomorrow Maker and strong partner with Penn College.”

Company branding will be added to the customer service area and on the garage door of the Foley Lab, with a special event showcasing the new branding this autumn.

Foley has also agreed to be a competition-level sponsor at the college's annual diesel technology event for the next five years. The event is held each December.

“Foley values the hands-on education we offer and seeks to support Penn College students becoming technicians with global opportunities at Cat dealers. We look forward to recognizing this contribution through branding in perpetuity in the Foley Hydraulics Lab at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director for the college.

